Family traditions canceled for Vice President's visit

Some families parade traditions are being forced to change this year with Vice President Mike Pence's visit. These families say it's not political, it's personal.

One family thought they would celebrate the St. Patrick's parade in Wright Square for the 15th straight year, until Monday. They now call themselves the Wright Square Refugees, as almost 15 years of parade partying comes to a halt for the red, white, and blue.

"We don't have anywhere to go now. We've been coming here for years. I mean we look forward to this, we plan it," says Biza Mabry.

She says this is a long-awaited blowout, and her family has been waiting 364 days for another St. Patty's Day.

"I look forward to it. Everybody looks forward to it every year," Mabry says. "You know, so many people say just go to another square. Well, there's families that go to those squares. Not fair to push them out."

As these families stand in Wright Square on Friday, the area is not really about a good drinking spot or a good view of the parade; rather, it holds memories of their children and reunions with other families.

"They set up our tents, our chairs, our tables, coolers, everything, and then around 8:30- 9 o'clock we come down here with breakfast and with the kids," says Mabry.

While security is necessary, they also feel the Vice President won't get a true taste of what the festival is all about.

"If they just left everything alone, we would be welcoming. We'd probably have him come in and grab a beer, or grab a bratwurst," says Bryan Hale, who also celebrates with Mabry every year.

"You know, why didn't they just put Pence in a pair of khaki shorts with shamrocks all over them, a green polo, and a Georgia Bulldog cap, and nobody would have known it was him," Mabry agrees.

While the Secret Service search to eliminate any and all threats, these families continue to search for a new spot to set up camp.

