Family traditions canceled for Vice President's visit

Traffic is delayed on eastbound Interstate 16 heading into Savannah.More >>
One family thought they would celebrate the St. Patrick's parade in Wright Square for the 15th straight year, until Monday. They now call themselves the Wright Square Refugees, as almost 15 years of parade partying comes to a halt for the red, white, and blue.More >>
People gathered Friday in Garden City to welcome the Budweiser Clydesdales before the big parade on Saturday.More >>
The big day may be on Saturday, but the St. Patrick's festivities are well underway in downtown Savannah, especially on River Street. "So far, everything's been going great. The weather has been great. People are looking for food. They're looking for entertainment," Savannah Waterfront Association Executive Director Victoria Smith said.More >>
The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport was busy with passengers coming in and going out on Friday.More >>
