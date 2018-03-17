Ngumezi excited to play for Crean

When Amanze Ngumezi signed with Georgia last fall, he expected to play for then-Bulldogs head coach Mark Fox.

While that won't happen now, the Johnson star says he's still excited to get to Athens and play for the Dawgs' new head coach, Tom Crean.

Georgia introduced the former Indiana and Marquette coach Friday afternoon in Athens. While Ngumezi says he hasn't met his future coach yet, he does know a little bit about him.

"I looked at his resume. He's been to a Final Four. He won a Big Ten championship, so hopefully he can come in and kind of turn around what the program has been doing," Ngumezi says. "I'm excited to meet him. He's actually supposed to call me later so I can get to know him."

Ngumezi says he was disappointed when he learned of Fox's firing at Georgia, but understands why the move was made.

He says the thing that impressed him most about Crean's resume was his record of player development.

"He helps players get better. I've noticed that players come in with a different playing style, and when they leave him, they get better that what they were when they came in," Ngumezi says. "So that's a big thing. I'm coming in knowing that I'll get better at the University of Georgia and won't be the same."