Smashers cut down nets during title celebration

It started with a celebratory lap around campus, and ended with a party fit for the queens of Class AAA basketball in Georgia.

"You can really feel the energy they're putting out," Johnson senior guard J'Mya Cutter said. "They're really happy for us, and we're really happy."

"The energy all week has been electric on campus," Johnson head coach Brandon Lindsey said. "This is really just the icing on the cake."

The Johnson Atom Smashers celebrated the first state title in program history Friday with the entire school. The teachers led the cheers. Even former boys head coach Utaff Gordon got in on the party, dropping a verse during a Johnson Atom Smasher rap.

As the party raged on, the Smashers cut down the nets, another permanent reminder of their title win.

"31 other teams want to be doing what we're doing today, cutting down the nets," Lindsey smiled.

For a team that has come so close to the championship in the past, this was a fitting end to the long journey that finally culminated in a title.

"It's something we felt like deserved, and obviously we're showing it right now," Cutter said.

"This is the highest point of my life right now," senior center Giana Copeland said. "We'll see what happens in the future, but right now, this is the top."