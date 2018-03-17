Here's a guide to live streaming the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade

If you want to watch the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick's Day from the comfort of your own home, you have several options.

Of course, WTOC will have parade coverage all day over-the-air.

But there will also be digital live streams on WTOC.com, in the WTOC apps, on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, and on the WTOC Facebook page.

If you're interested in downloading the WTOC Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps, check out this guide.

If you're interested in watching on the WTOC news app, here's how you can get it:

WTOC will also stream the entire event on its Facebook page:

If you happen to find yourself in this story at the time of the parade, you can also watch it right here:

