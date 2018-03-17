WATCH LIVE: WTOC's pre-parade coverage of the St. Patrick's Day - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: WTOC's pre-parade coverage of the St. Patrick's Day Parade

Coverage of St. Patrick's Day will be live streaming in the above player throughout the day. 

For those interested in watching on their big screen with our Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps, you can learn about them in this guide.

You can also watch in the WTOC News app and on the WTOC Facebook page

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly