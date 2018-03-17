Investigators looking for missing Long Co. man with medical concerns

The Long County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 57-year-old man with a history of medical concerns.

Investigators say Dale Allen Albair is under a doctor's care and needs to be reunited with his family. He walks with a cane and a limp. He's 6'4, but may appear shorter due to back problems.

Albair was last seen in the vicinity of Richmond Hill, near GA Highway 17. He was headed towards Chatham County.

Anyone with information on Albair is asked to call the Long County Sheriff's Office.

