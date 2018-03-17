Glynn County PD investigating suspicious death

Glynn County Police are investigating a suspicious death on the north end of Golden Isles Parkway, where the road ends north of Georgia 99.More >>
The Long County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 57-year-old man with a history of medical concerns.
Traffic is delayed on eastbound Interstate 16 heading into Savannah.
One family thought they would celebrate the St. Patrick's parade in Wright Square for the 15th straight year, until Monday. They now call themselves the Wright Square Refugees, as almost 15 years of parade partying comes to a halt for the red, white, and blue.
