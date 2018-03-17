Portions of I-16 closed in Chatham County due to VP Mike Pence's - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Portions of I-16 closed in Chatham County due to VP Mike Pence's arrival

I-16 is closed in several spots in Chatham County due to Vice President Mike Pence's visit. 

Eastbound 16 heading towards Savannah appears to be blocked near Dean Forest Road. Also, you cannot get on I-16 WB at the 37th Street connector. 

