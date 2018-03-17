VIDEO: UGA X rides in St. Patrick's Day Parade - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

By Tedi Rountree, Digital
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

UGA X, also known as 'Que,' rode in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Savannah on Saturday. 

The University of Georgia mascot enjoyed his ride through the streets of Downtown Savannah, seeing a lot of his fans decked out in green instead of red and black. 

Happy St. Patrick's Day and Go Dawgs! 

