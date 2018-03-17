Man proposes on live TV during Savannah St. Patrick Day celebration

At least two different couples said "Yes" in downtown Savannah amidst the Saint Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.

Perhaps most memorable was Jason Premo's proposal to his girlfriend of two years.

Premo, under the guise of having his two daughters interviewed, proposed during a live broadcast on WTOC.

"I wasn't lucky enough to have you in my life the first 45 years, but I want to know if you would spend the next 45 years with me?" he said. "Will you marry me?"

She said yes and broke down into tears.

Another couple was caught in a happy embrace after getting engaged in front of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

She said yes!! A top of the mornin’ proposal on the steps of The Cathedral! #wtocandme #SavStPats pic.twitter.com/oUyU4F0wx7 — WTOC Jamie Ertle (@wtocjamie) March 17, 2018

Hopefully both couples inherit the luck of the Irish for their marriages.

