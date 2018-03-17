REPLAY: Watch the full 2018 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed between Bay and Broughton Streets, with officials advising for people to avoid the area. MLK Blvd is closed between Bay St and Broughton St. - Avoid the area. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) March 17, 2018 Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this developing story. Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.