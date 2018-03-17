Mike Pence receives 'Make St. Pat's Day Great Again' ball cap at Savannah City Hall

During his visit to the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade, Vice President Mike Pence received a "Make St. Patrick's Day Great Again" ball cap, and Mayor Eddie DeLoach gave him a tour of Savannah's historic city hall.

Pence, who has Irish heritage, walked in the city's 194th St. Patrick's Day Parade. The parade is one of the biggest of its kind in the United States. In the past, Pence has credit his grandfather's emigration from Ireland with his success.

He and his wife, Karen, watched the parade from the balcony of city hall before briefly walking the route. His mother was also in attendance.

The vice president's visit brought with it a massive enhanced security zone near city hall and Johnson Square. Parade goers were forbidden from bringing in certain items into the zone and had to pass through checkpoints equipped with metal detectors.

