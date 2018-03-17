City says overcrowding does not appear to be cause of deck collapse at downtown Savannah bar

Fourteen people were injured after the deck of Rogue Water Tap House collapsed Saturday evening.

Chatham EMS were on scene in minutes, as their command post was right around the block.

Brian Holloway was visiting his son from Ohio and was sitting at the bar when it all happened. He said he had never seen anything like it.

"People are flying out trying to get out of the bar," Holloway said. "My son and all the other bartenders went back to find out what was going on."

One firefighter was visiting from New York to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, but ended up rescuing some of the victims.

"I ran in the back and some people were running in the back and I was yelling at people to get out," the first responder said. "Get out. That's what happened and I just did what I did.

The deck fell from a height of 12 feet onto people underneath. The restaurant manager said they heard the siren going off and people came running inside asking for them to call 911. They say they did what a restaurant should never do in other situations, which is drop everything they were doing and attending to their customers.

Two had serious injuries, according to Savannah Fire. People received treatment at three local hospitals.

EMS transported seven people to Memorial Hospital. The hospital admitted one of those patients. The other six left after being treated and released.

Two also received treatment at a hospital. Both walked in.

Emergency officials responded to the scene a little before 5 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was closed between Bay and Broughton Streets for a portion of time as first responders arrived at the scene.

Chris Clarke, the owner of Rogue Water, has since released a statement, as seen below.

We are deeply saddened by the terrible incident that occurred today during a time of celebration in our city. Our thoughts are with those injured and impacted. The safety of our customers and staff are of the utmost importance and we have been working closely and cooperating fully with the City of Savannah Fire Marshal and building inspector.

The bar has since re-opened.

The City of Savannah released a statement on Monday, saying that overcrowding does not appear to be a factor. You can read the city's full statement below:

City of Savannah’s Department of Development Services issued a Certificate of Occupancy (CO) for 38 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in 2002 when the deck was initially constructed. Upon issuance of the CO, the City does not have any ongoing responsibility to inspect the building. The responsibility to inspect and maintain the building falls on the property owner. The latest Savannah Fire fire marshal inspection occurred on February 28, 2018. Savannah Fire does not inspect buildings for structural soundness. The purpose of a fire marshal’s inspection is for fire safety and building capacity. The set maximum occupancy load for the building is 165. Information provided by first responders indicates overcrowding does not appear to have been a factor. On Saturday, Savannah Fire required the property owner to close off access to the deck and exterior courtyard immediately following the incident. The deck area is isolated from the rest of the establishment. Additional questions should be directed to the property owner.

