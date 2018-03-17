Several injured after deck collapses at downtown Savannah bar

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Tap House collapsed Saturday evening.

Two had serious injuries, according to Savannah Fire. People received treatment at three local hospitals.

EMS transported seven people to Memorial Hospital. The hospital admitted one of those patients. The other six left after being treated and released.

Two also received treatment at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital. Both walked in.

Emergency officials responded to the scene a little before 5 p.m.

COLLAPSE UPDATE: A total of 14 were ultimately transported to local hospitals for treatment, 2 serious... https://t.co/RbVVhrotdd — savannahfire (@savannahfire) March 17, 2018

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was closed between Bay and Broughton Streets for a portion of time as first responders arrived at the scene.

Chris Clarke, the owner of Rogue Water, has since released a statement, as seen below.

We are deeply saddened by the terrible incident that occurred today during a time of celebration in our city. Our thoughts are with those injured and impacted. The safety of our customers and staff are of the utmost importance and we have been working closely and cooperating fully with the City of Savannah Fire Marshal and building inspector.

The bar has since re-opened.

