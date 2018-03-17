WATCH LIVE: We have the latest on a second floor collapse at a bar in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.

Two had serious injuries, according to Savannah Fire. People received treatment at three local hospitals.

EMS transported seven people to Memorial Hospital. The hospital admitted one of those patients. The other six left after being treated and released.

Two also received treatment at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital. Both walked in.

Emergency officials responded to the scene a little before 5 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was closed between Bay and Broughton Streets for a portion of time as first responders arrived at the scene.

