Monday is a First Alert WX Day. Get the timing here!

OVERVIEW

A cold front will stall over the area Sunday and work back north of the area as a warm front Monday. A second cold front will push through by Noon Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A line of showers and storms is expected to move in from the west early Monday. Storms have the potential too be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat. Best timing appears to be 6am to 12pm. Timing and intentisity may change as newer information comes in.

STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES

