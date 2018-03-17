Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day! Here's what you need to k - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day! Here's what you need to know

By Dave Turley, Chief Meteorologist
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A cold front will push into the area Saturday afternoon and move off the coast by early evening.  Scattered showers and a few storms are possible.  IF storms develop, they have a slight chance on becoming severe.  The main threat from these storms would be damaging winds over 60mph.

TIMING:

6-11am well inland

11-3 pm west of I-95

12-6 pm along and east of I-95

This will not be an all day event, so most of your Saturday will be dry.  Computer models are suggesting up to 1/3” of much needed rain is possible. Make sure you have a way to receive any warnings such as THE First Alert WX App or a NOAA WX Radio.   

