Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day! Here's what you need to know

A cold front will push into the area Saturday afternoon and move off the coast by early evening. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible. IF storms develop, they have a slight chance on becoming severe. The main threat from these storms would be damaging winds over 60mph.

TIMING:

6-11am well inland

11-3 pm west of I-95

12-6 pm along and east of I-95

This will not be an all day event, so most of your Saturday will be dry. Computer models are suggesting up to 1/3” of much needed rain is possible. Make sure you have a way to receive any warnings such as THE First Alert WX App or a NOAA WX Radio.

