The First Alert Weather Team continues to track a cold front that will move across the area Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop.

Computer models continue to disagree on the timing. The (GFS) and (CMC) models bring the rain in early Sunday. The (ECMWF) brings the rain and possible storms in by late afternoon into the evening. Even though there is uncertainty in the timing, we do expect to see rain and possible storms.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. As of right now, we do not expect severe thunderstorms but certainly, the rain can be disruptive for any outdoor activities.

So what should you do now? Well first, do not panic, just continue to stay informed as updates come in.

Make sure you have a way to receive any weather alerts. The First Alert Weather App or a NOAA WX Radio are perfect ways to get the needed information.

