The latest Drought Monitor is out and it doesn’t look good

As many of us already know, we have not seen much rain in the past several weeks.
This is the time of year temps begin to warm and everything starts to bloom. Rain is a valuable asset to assist in this process.
The latest Drought Monitor came out Thursday and the news is not good for our area. Most of our coastal areas are experiencing severe drought. Inland areas are not much better with moderate drought conditions.
So far for the month of March Savannah has received only 0.93” of rain, that’s 2.55” below normal. Rain totals for the year are even worse with a total of 3.76” and a deficit of 6.20”!
Come on rain!!! Moderate to severe #drought now for pretty much the entire area. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/J3KUzTiXAJ— David Turley (@WtocDave) March 29, 2018
As we look ahead into the next 7 to 10 days our rain chances remain rather slim. No drought-busting rain is in the forecast right now and this will keep the drought conditions going.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.