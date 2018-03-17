The latest Drought Monitor is out and it doesn’t look good

As many of us already know, we have not seen much rain in the past several weeks.

This is the time of year temps begin to warm and everything starts to bloom. Rain is a valuable asset to assist in this process.

The latest Drought Monitor came out Thursday and the news is not good for our area. Most of our coastal areas are experiencing severe drought. Inland areas are not much better with moderate drought conditions.

So far for the month of March Savannah has received only 0.93” of rain, that’s 2.55” below normal. Rain totals for the year are even worse with a total of 3.76” and a deficit of 6.20”!

As we look ahead into the next 7 to 10 days our rain chances remain rather slim. No drought-busting rain is in the forecast right now and this will keep the drought conditions going.

