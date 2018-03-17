VIDEO: Man takes a swim in Savannah River for St. Patrick's Day

This man jumped into the Savannah River for a quick dip on St. Patrick's Day, supposedly in celebration of the Irish Holiday.

When the young man attempted to climb back up to the street, he realized that police were waiting to take him into custody. As seen in the video, he considered swimming across to the other side of the Savannah Harbor, but quickly realized the distance between the Westin and River Street.

The young man was then tased three times after he attempted to resist arrest. He was cuffed and placed into a patrol boat as revelers cried "Happy Saint Patrick's Day" from River Street.

