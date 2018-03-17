St. Patrick's Day parade draws visitors from around the world

Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
The Savannah St. Patrick's Day celebration is a tradition for some, but for others, it's an opportunity to experience the hostess city for the first time. Three friends from France were in the United States for work, and they said they wanted the full American experience and St. Patrick's Day in Savannah was on the list. Others came from all over the United States, from the beaches of south Florida all the way up to the shores of Maine. Many say they have heard about the ce...More >>
The Savannah St. Patrick's Day celebration is a tradition for some, but for others, it's an opportunity to experience the hostess city for the first time. Three friends from France were in the United States for work, and they said they wanted the full American experience and St. Patrick's Day in Savannah was on the list. Others came from all over the United States, from the beaches of south Florida all the way up to the shores of Maine. Many say they have heard about the ce...More >>
During his visit to the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade, Vice President Mike Pence received a "Make St. Patrick's Day Great Again" ball cap, and Mayor Eddie DeLoach gave him a tour of Savannah's historic city hall.More >>
During his visit to the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade, Vice President Mike Pence received a "Make St. Patrick's Day Great Again" ball cap, and Mayor Eddie DeLoach gave him a tour of Savannah's historic city hall.More >>
This man jumped into the Savannah River for a quick dip on St. Patrick's Day, supposedly in celebration of the Irish Holiday.More >>
This man jumped into the Savannah River for a quick dip on St. Patrick's Day, supposedly in celebration of the Irish Holiday.More >>