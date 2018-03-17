St. Patrick's Day parade draws visitors from around the world

The Savannah St. Patrick's Day celebration is a tradition for some, but for others, it's an opportunity to experience the hostess city for the first time.

Three friends from France were in the United States for work, and they said they wanted the full American experience and St. Patrick's Day in Savannah was on the list. Others came from all over the United States, from the beaches of south Florida all the way up to the shores of Maine. Many say they have heard about the celebration knew they wanted to be a part of it.

One woman from Atlanta says she visited New Orleans for Mardi Gras and wanted the opportunity to see what Savannah was like for St. Patrick's Day. Many people say they were down here for the celebration, some got married, and others were celebrating birthdays.

"Our buddy had a birthday, he's like 'this is what we are doing'," said Chad Smith of West Palm Beach Florida. "My sister used to live here up here, we've come here all the time. then we heard how big the party was. Then we were like we have to go. This is where we need to be for sure."

"Everyone is really nice," said Taylor Blair, a parade-goer. "The culture here is amazing, the historic buildings. I love it."

Many people ended their conversations saying they will definitely be back for another St. Patrick's Day celebration.

