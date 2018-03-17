River St. vendors celebrate St. Patrick's Day festivities - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

River St. vendors celebrate St. Patrick's Day festivities

By Harley Strickland, Assistant News Specialist
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

People may be crowding River Street on Saturday night to check out the fun, as well as the vendors that line the sides of the street. Many vendors say that this is a tradition that they've been celebrating for years.  

Food, beverage, and other vendors set up shop along River Street to serve the thousands of people who come to river street each year. Many are familiar to those who frequent downtown. Moonriver Brewing, Wet Willies, Nine Line apparel, and many who have shops in Savannah also opened up shop here for the weekend. Vendors say this is a great way to showcase their business to people who normally wouldn't step into their establishment.

"It's been very busy every single year but this year seems to be a much calmer crowd," said Lisa McCann with Southern Eagle. "There are more people from out of state than local which is common every year but I think even more so this year." 

The vendors will be packing up and heading out but they'll be on River Street for the rest of St. Patrick's Day night.

