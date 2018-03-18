First Alert Weather Day set for Monday

A cold front will drop in from the north Sunday and then stall near the Altamaha Sunday night. The front will then lift back to the north as a warm front on Monday as an area of low pressure moves through the Tennessee Valley. Another area of low pressure will cross the area by Tuesday night, followed by cooler high pressure for the latter half of the week.

Sunday starts with clouds then becomes partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s with west winds around 10 mph. Sunday night will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms are possible after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall is possible after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s with east winds 5 to 10 mph. There is a 90 percent chance of rain.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70s. East winds will be around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. There is an 80 percent chance of rain. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms Monday night. Lows will be in the lower 60s with southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. There is a 70 percent chance of rain.

Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s with southwest winds around 10 mph. There is a 70 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Thursday night will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

