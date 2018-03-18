Crews clean up Savannah St. Patrick's Day trash

City of Savannah crews spent Sunday morning cleaning up downtown after thousands packed Savannah's Historic District for St. Patrick's Day.

Leftover cups and trash still littered the streets near City Market Sunday morning as dozens of workers, garbage trucks and street sweepers worked to get downtown back to normal after Saturday's celebrations.

Some workers walked and collected trash to bag and throw into garbage trucks. Others used leaf blowers to corral the garbage for street sweepers to zoom by and collect.

Crews said they finished working on River Street by about 7:30 Sunday morning and only had a few areas near Broughton Street left to clean.

