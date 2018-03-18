Savannah Police seek missing girl last seen during parade - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Police seek missing girl last seen during parade

By Bradley Mullis, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Savannah Police Department) (Source: Savannah Police Department)

UPDATE: Savannah Police have since located Fraser. 

The Savannah Police Department are looking for 16-year-old Keyasia Fraser, who was last seen on River Street during the St. Patrick's Day Parade. 


If you see Fraser, please call 911. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly