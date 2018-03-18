Savannah Police seek missing girl last seen during parade

UPDATE: Savannah Police have since located Fraser.

#SPDUpdate: Keyasia has been located and is safe. https://t.co/jrMFB2qigX — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) March 18, 2018

The Savannah Police Department are looking for 16-year-old Keyasia Fraser, who was last seen on River Street during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

#SPDMISSING: Keyasia Fraser, 16. She was last seen yesterday during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on River Street. If seen, please call 911! pic.twitter.com/mPrRbkQEBU — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) March 18, 2018



If you see Fraser, please call 911.

