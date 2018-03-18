2 lanes of I-95 near exit 104 closed following motorcycle crash - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

 The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash on Interstate 95.The wreck involving a motorcycle and a vehicle has blocked two northbound lanes near exit 104. 

The motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Traffic Investigation Unit is on the scene. 

