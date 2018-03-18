2 lanes of I-95 near exit 104 closed following motorcycle crash

The Savannah Police Department are looking for 16-year-old Keyasia Fraser, who was last seen on River Street during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.More >>
The Savannah Police Department are looking for 16-year-old Keyasia Fraser, who was last seen on River Street during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.More >>
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash on Interstate 95.The wreck involving a motorcycle and a vehicle has blocked two northbound lanes near exit 104.More >>
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash on Interstate 95.The wreck involving a motorcycle and a vehicle has blocked two northbound lanes near exit 104.More >>
This man jumped into the Savannah River for a quick dip on St. Patrick's Day, supposedly in celebration of the Irish Holiday.More >>
This man jumped into the Savannah River for a quick dip on St. Patrick's Day, supposedly in celebration of the Irish Holiday.More >>
During his visit to the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade, Vice President Mike Pence received a "Make St. Patrick's Day Great Again" ball cap, and Mayor Eddie DeLoach gave him a tour of Savannah's historic city hall.More >>
During his visit to the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade, Vice President Mike Pence received a "Make St. Patrick's Day Great Again" ball cap, and Mayor Eddie DeLoach gave him a tour of Savannah's historic city hall.More >>
Leftover cups and trash still littered the streets near City Market Sunday morning as dozens of workers, garbage trucks and street sweepers worked to get downtown back to normal after Saturday's celebrations.More >>
Leftover cups and trash still littered the streets near City Market Sunday morning as dozens of workers, garbage trucks and street sweepers worked to get downtown back to normal after Saturday's celebrations.More >>