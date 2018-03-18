2 lanes of I-95 near exit 104 closed following motorcycle crash

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash on Interstate 95.The wreck involving a motorcycle and a vehicle has blocked two northbound lanes near exit 104.

The motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

#SPDTraffic: Two NB lanes of I-95 at exit 104 are blocked due to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash. Motorcyclist has been transported with serious injuries. TIU is on scene. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/5mjEjbLGWC — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) March 18, 2018

The Traffic Investigation Unit is on the scene.

