Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-95 North near exit 104

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash on Interstate 95 that slowed traffic on Sunday.

The wreck involved a motorcycle and a vehicle which blocked two northbound lanes near exit 104.

Police say a car merging onto I-95 North from the Pooler Parkway ramp caused the crash. A car already on the interstate slammed on their brakes and swerved to miss the merging car. The driver then lost control of the car and ended up in the center lane, which caused a man on a motorcycle to run into the car in the center lane.

Officers with the traffic unit say the motorcyclist's injuries are serious.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.