Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-95 North near exit 104

According to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, they made a total of 387 arrests since Thursday night.More >>
The Chatham County Coroner's Office says one person is dead after a hit-and-run along I-95 at the 103-mile marker in Chatham County Sunday night.More >>
Forecasters say powerful storms could bring strong tornadoes to parts of the Deep South.More >>
Georgia lawmakers are considering a proposal that would move the state from its 16-year-old electronic voting system to one that uses paper ballots.More >>
Violent Crimes detectives with the Savannah Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 8700 block of Hurst Avenue Sunday night.More >>
