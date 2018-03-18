One northbound lane of Talmadge Bridge re-opens after wreck

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A disruptive rain pattern is setting up for the Coastal Empire. It starts late Sunday evening, overnight with the threat of severe storms for Monday morning, a lull, then possible severe storms in the evening.More >>
The Savannah Police Department are looking for 16-year-old Keyasia Fraser, who was last seen on River Street during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.More >>
Both lanes of northbound travel along the Talmadge Bridge are closed after a wreck involving several vehicles.More >>
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash on Interstate 95.The wreck involving a motorcycle and a vehicle has blocked two northbound lanes near exit 104.More >>
This man jumped into the Savannah River for a quick dip on St. Patrick's Day, supposedly in celebration of the Irish Holiday.More >>
