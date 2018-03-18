One northbound lane of Talmadge Bridge re-opens after wreck - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

One northbound lane of Talmadge Bridge re-opens after wreck

By Bradley Mullis, Digital Content Producer
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

UPDATE: One lane of travel has re-opened along the Talmadge Bridge. 

Both lanes of northbound travel along the Talmadge Bridge are closed after a wreck involving several vehicles. 

Emergency crews have responded to the site of the crash and are working to assess the scene. 

