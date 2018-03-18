First Alert Weather Day on Monday calls for severe weather plans

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A disruptive rain pattern is setting up for the Coastal Empire. It starts late Sunday evening, overnight with the threat of severe storms for Monday morning, a lull, then possible severe storms in the evening.

In the immediate we're warm and we'll stay relatively warm overnight with rain, heavy at times building in. It'll be off and on rain overnight and at times it may be heavy, and don't be alarmed if you hear a rumble of thunder or the winds pick up. Before you go to bed: turn your alerts on in your First Alert App.

The storm prediction center has put all the WTOC viewing area in a "Slight" risk for severe weather on Monday. Think of it like a 2 on a 1-5 scale. Strong thunderstorms possible, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and low risk of tornadoes.

Why? The dynamic set up is a cold front pushing through late Sunday night, which will cause the rain and some thunder and lightning. That cold front stalls to the south of us, then lifts as a warm front, which will give us the chance of severe weather Monday. The timing of the warm front is tricky, so things may change. It may not be "bad" in the morning, but don't let that fool you, the door is still open for possible severe weather later in the day.

We're also watching Tuesday very carefully. A strong cold front will sweep through and that clash between our warm air and colder air behind it may give us another round of severe weather. After it sweeps through, expect much cooler afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.