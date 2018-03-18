Meet the man behind the St. Patrick's Day Parade line-up

Saturday saw the results of months of planning by the St. Patrick's Day parade committee as residents and visitors of Savannah celebrated the 194 St. Patrick's Day parade. Langdon Cooper takes on the responsibility of the lineup every year, but if anything goes wrong, it's on his shoulders.

Cooper's biggest day of each year is March 17th, but his best moment of that day comes towards the end.

"What I'm looking forward to most today is when I step off as the last unit and I know it's done fine and we've had no problems," Cooper said. "I don't have any radio problems saying we're having an issue that's my best part of today."

He's the one making sure each parade float falls right into line with no gaps or hold-ups as dozens of downtown streets are blocked off just to line up the over 200 parties in the parade.

The execution isn't always perfect. Cooper and the rest of the parade committee rely on a secret weapon - Angela. They say she's the glue who holds the parade together.

"I took care of a couple of problems on my own," said Angela Coleman, the only full-time employee of the parade committee. "I made a couple of calls and I told Brian I did it and he said I did fine and did a great job. Just keep going and do what you usually do."

Cooper stepped across the starting to finish the parade, another year's efforts in the bag.

At the end of the parade, everyone meets at the parade office to go over the good, the bad, and the ugly - all to look forward to next year's parade.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.