U.S. Coast Guard auxiliary celebrates museum opening

A first of its kind grand opening was held in Harbor Town on Hilton Head Island on Sunday as the U.S. Coast Guard and the auxiliary celebrated the opening the Coast Guard Museum.

The people behind the museum hope it gives people a greater appreciation for the coast guard. Inside the history, memenots, and memorbilia are on display.

The idea started about 10 years ago when lighthouse keeper mentioned having a Coast Guard presence in the lighthouse to an auxiliary member.

"I left and became obsessed with the idea," said John Hanfield of the United States Coast Guard auxiliary. "After 3 years of researching and gathering up from various coast guard members, this is the end result."

The Grand Opening is part of "Coast Guard Appreciation Day". The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard. It supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. Congress created the Auxiliary in 1939.

