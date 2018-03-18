5th annual children's art expo held in Bluffton

All lanes of traffic heading south along Interstate 95 are blocked after a wreck. Drivers heading along the interstate should seek an alternative form of travel.More >>
Young artists got a chance to show off some of their best art on Sunday at the 5th annual Children's K-5 Art Expo, showcasing some of the work of elementary student in the Bluffton area.More >>
A first of its kind grand opening was held in Harbor Town on Hilton Head Island on Sunday as the U.S. Coast Guard and the auxiliary celebrated the opening the Coast Guard Museum.More >>
Langdon Cooper's biggest day of the year is March 17th, but his best moment of that day comes towards the end.More >>
Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A disruptive rain pattern is setting up for the Coastal Empire. It starts late Sunday evening, overnight with the threat of severe storms for Monday morning, a lull, then possible severe storms in the evening.More >>
