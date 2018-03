The Chatham County Coroner's Office says one person is dead after a hit-and-run along I-95 at the 103-mile marker in Chatham County Sunday night.

ALERT: Accident; I-95 SB: MP 103, Chatham Co, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 9:31PM, Exp clr: 10:01PM.| 9:43P — GDOT SE Traffic (@GDOTSETraffic) March 19, 2018

The fatal hit-and-run blocked the southbound lanes on I-95 in Pooler near the 103 Exit for hours.

The coroner's office says a truck driver hit a man riding a motorcycle and kept on driving. The biker who was hit died.

The southbound lanes are back open to traffic.

