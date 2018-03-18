Savannah Police investigate homicide on Hurst Avenue

Violent Crimes detectives with the Savannah Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 8700 block of Hurst Avenue Sunday night.

Savannah Police responded to the 8700 block of Hurst Avenue around 9:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting and found an adult male deceased with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials say Violent Crimes detectives are investigating this case as a homicide. They say the shooting does not appear to be random. The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the SPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

