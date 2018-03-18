Savannah Police investigate homicide on Hurst Avenue

Violent Crimes detectives with the Savannah Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 8700 block of Hurst Avenue Sunday night.More >>
Violent Crimes detectives with the Savannah Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 8700 block of Hurst Avenue Sunday night.More >>
All lanes of traffic heading south along Interstate 95 are blocked after a wreck. Drivers heading along the interstate should seek an alternative form of travel.More >>
All lanes of traffic heading south along Interstate 95 are blocked after a wreck. Drivers heading along the interstate should seek an alternative form of travel.More >>
The City of Savannah held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to looks at the numbers collected from the St. Patricks Day parade. Mayor Eddie DeLoach took the opportunity to speak on the parade, saying "Savannah was on display, our people were on display. We did a great job showing Savannah at its best. Our City employees have been working around the clock and I am so proud of the hard work they put in to making this a great festival and keeping everyone safe."More >>
The City of Savannah held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to looks at the numbers collected from the St. Patricks Day parade. Mayor Eddie DeLoach took the opportunity to speak on the parade, saying "Savannah was on display, our people were on display. We did a great job showing Savannah at its best. Our City employees have been working around the clock and I am so proud of the hard work they put in to making this a great festival and keeping everyone safe."More >>
Young artists got a chance to show off some of their best art on Sunday at the 5th annual Children's K-5 Art Expo, showcasing some of the work of elementary student in the Bluffton area.More >>
Young artists got a chance to show off some of their best art on Sunday at the 5th annual Children's K-5 Art Expo, showcasing some of the work of elementary student in the Bluffton area.More >>
A first of its kind grand opening was held in Harbor Town on Hilton Head Island on Sunday as the U.S. Coast Guard and the auxiliary celebrated the opening the Coast Guard Museum.More >>
A first of its kind grand opening was held in Harbor Town on Hilton Head Island on Sunday as the U.S. Coast Guard and the auxiliary celebrated the opening the Coast Guard Museum.More >>