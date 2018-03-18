Suspect arrested for fatal shooting on Hurst Avenue

The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect for the fatal shooting Sunday night on Hurst Avenue.

According to police, a disagreement between 26-year-old Joshua DeMuro and 33-year-old Kevin Gilman escalated when DeMuro allegedly shot Gilman.

Gilman was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, DeMuro has been charged with murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.