City of Savannah reviews St. Patrick's Day numbers

The City of Savannah held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to looks at the numbers collected from the St. Patricks Day parade.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach took the opportunity to speak on the parade, saying "Savannah was on display, our people were on display. We did a great job showing Savannah at its best. Our City employees have been working around the clock and I am so proud of the hard work they put in to making this a great festival and keeping everyone safe."

Sanitation crews worked until 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning as they worked to remove trash from the parade route and festival area. Chippewa Square was littered with debris and other trash, causing the City to shut the square off to the public at 2:00 p.m.

Code Compliance officers issued 500 warnings over the two-day celebration for offenses like wristband violations, hawkers selling past festival hours, open containers, and illegal dumping. Six citations were issued to those found urinating in public.

Savannah Police made 29 arrests throughout Friday and Sunday during the festival and parade area: seven for disorderly conduct, two for jumping in the Savannah River, one for striking a law enforcement animal, and 4 underage drinking arrests.

The Savannah P.D.'S Alchohol Beverage Compliance Unit cited 17 businesses for providing underage drinkers with alcohol and one business for over serving.

