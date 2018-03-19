Vandy claims Schenkel title; Eagles take runner-up

Vanderbilt claimed their second Schenkel Invitational title in three years, while Theo Humphrey made it back-to-back individual titles for the Commodores.

Vandy (-29) cruised to an eight shot victory after a -14 opening round Friday.

"We knew we needed to get off to a good start this week. We had our worst finish of the year last week," Vandy head coach Scott Limbaugh said. "We've got some guys that have played well here in the past. That first round was special."

Georgia Southern (-21) spent most of their weekend pushing the Commodores. The Eagles finished in second place finish for the second straight year. A total score of 843 is the lowest for the program in Schenkel history, and the fifth top-six finish in the last six years.

Archer Price and Jake Storey took aim at the low medalist Sunday, each finishing at -11 in a three-way tie for second with NC State's Stephen Franken.

Price, playing in his final Schenkel, started hot with three birdies on the front nine. He added three more on the back, but also tallied three bogeys. The senior from Gastonia, NC carded a birdie on 18 after an excellent chip left him inches from the hole.

He said being in contention down the stretch in his final Schenkel invitational was special.

"I was walking down the 16th fairway with [assistant coach Chan] Metts, thinking I've waited four years for this moment. This is awesome," Price said. "I'm glad to get the birdie on 18 to bounce back from a few bogeys. I couldn't have dreamed it any better."

Storey was the hot Eagle Sunday, shooting a -5 67 to vault into the second place tie. The Englishman shot four birdies and an eagle for a 30 on the front nine, and closed with two straight birdies. But three bogeys on the back nine kept Storey from low medalist honors.

Still, the senior knows he closed out his Schenkel career in impressive fashion.

"I kind of got it rolling with five in four holes, which is always fun to do in tournament conditions," Storey said. "Just a little disappointed in how I played midway through the back nine, but I managed to finish strong. So overall, it was a good day."

No one in the field would be able to catch Humphrey though. The senior from Greenwich, CT earned his first collegiate victory with a masterful performance over the three rounds, including a -4 68 Sunday to finish at -13.

Humphrey birdied four holes in a bogey-less final round, including three straight on 7,8, and 9. He dropped a short birdie putt after a nice lag on 18 to seal it.

"My ball striking was excellent this week. I gave myself so many good opportunities, that even when I got off to a slower start where I wasn't making putts, I knew I was going to keep giving myself chances," Humphrey said. "To finally get here with just a few college events left is really exciting, and just makes me really happy."

For Georgia Southern, the Schenkel signifies the beginning of the season's homestretch. The Eagles play in The Hootie at Bull Bay next weekend in Awendaw, SC. The Sun Belt Championship begins April 22 in Sandestin, FL.