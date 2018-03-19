First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Monday, Tuesday

Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry because there will be periods of heavy rain and severe storms.

Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms are keeping roads wet across the area this morning. Your Monday morning commute will likely take a bit more time than it would on a dry morning. Plan an extra 10 to 15 minutes.

At some point in the morning - likely between 7 and 9 a.m. – rain pushes offshore and our area will get a significant break in the wet weather.

Temperatures warm to near 70° across the Lowcountry and 80° south of the Altamaha River Monday afternoon. As the temperature warms, the chance of a few additional showers and thunderstorms increases. The chance of this second round of storms peaks between 4 and 9 p.m. Monday.

A few storms may become severe and produce damaging wind gusts to 60 MPH, small hail, brief heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Another break in the storminess is expected overnight into early Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Tuesday may begin with a quiet First Alert Radar and mostly cloudy sky.

A third round of storms is expected midday Tuesday.

Scattered storms are forecast to quickly form as we approach lunch time. Storms will be moving from southwest to northeast just ahead of a strong cold front. A few of these storms may produce damaging wind gusts to 70 MPH and large hail.

The greatest chance of severe weather Tuesday extends along and east of a rough line from Waycross to Statesboro, to Sylvania. The need to remain alert rapidly ends later Tuesday afternoon as storminess moves offshore.

Only clouds and an isolated light shower or two is expected later Tuesday into early Wednesday before we completely clear out.

