Georgia lawmakers mull paper ballot voting system

By BEN NADLER

Assocated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers are considering a proposal that would move the state from its 16-year-old electronic voting system to one that uses paper ballots.

Republican Rep. Ed Setzler of Acworth says the measure will ensure election results can be audited and bolster voter confidence. The measure has already passed the Senate.

Georgia currently uses a system that lacks a clear record of voter intent, making it difficult to audit or verify results, according to Marian Schneider, president of transparent-election advocacy group Verified Voting.

Georgia is not alone in not having a paper trail. A tight U.S. House race in Western Pennsylvania last week was called into question by GOP officials who say they were looking into alleged voting irregularities. In that race, Democrat Conor Lamb declared victory in a GOP stronghold.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.