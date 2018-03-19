Parts of Deep South under threat of strong tornadoes, hail

The City of Savannah held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to looks at the numbers collected from the St. Patricks Day parade. Mayor Eddie DeLoach took the opportunity to speak on the parade, saying "Savannah was on display, our people were on display. We did a great job showing Savannah at its best. Our City employees have been working around the clock and I am so proud of the hard work they put in to making this a great festival and keeping everyone safe."More >>
The Chatham County Coroner's Office says one person is dead after a hit-and-run along I-95 at the 103-mile marker in Chatham County Sunday night.More >>
Forecasters say powerful storms could bring strong tornadoes to parts of the Deep South.More >>
Georgia lawmakers are considering a proposal that would move the state from its 16-year-old electronic voting system to one that uses paper ballots.More >>
Violent Crimes detectives with the Savannah Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 8700 block of Hurst Avenue Sunday night.More >>
