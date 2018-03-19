Shooting under investigation on Lemon Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning on Lemon Island that sent one man to the hospital.

Officials say around 9:30 a.m., Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lemon Island. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the shoulder. EMS responded and transported him to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Meanwhile, deputies say there is no public safety threat.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

