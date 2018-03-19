Police investigate shooting at Hinesville mobile home community - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Hinesville Police say there was a shooting at the Eagle Creek Mobile Home Community on Brantley Drive on Saturday.

The shooting sent one person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

WTOC is working to find out more information about a suspect, but police did say they believe there was only one shooter.

If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Hinesville Police Department.

