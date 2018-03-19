Police investigate shooting at Hinesville mobile home community

Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
Glynn County Police are investigating a suspicious death on the north end of Golden Isles Parkway, where the road ends north of Georgia 99.More >>
Hinesville Police say there was a shooting at the Eagle Creek Mobile Home Community on Saturday.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning on Lemon Island that sent one man to the hospital.More >>
According to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, they made a total of 387 arrests since Thursday night.More >>
