Consider This: School walkout

Last Wednesday, exactly one month since 17 people were killed in the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, survivors of the massacre were joined by tens of thousands of students across the country in a show of unity.

At 10 a.m. exactly, Students in every corner of this country - including here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry - walked out of their classes.

The protest lasted 17 minutes. One minute for each of the Parkland victims.

Organizers said the purpose was to highlight inaction by Congress, against the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods.

At many of the schools, students read the names of the 17 students killed while others gave speeches.

Students say that this is only the beginning, and they will continue searching for ways to bring awareness. Plans are already being made for a march on Washington, set for later this month.

Consider this: Kudos go not only to the students but also to those parents who gave their kids permission to protest violence and gun control in a peaceful manner.

We must teach them to stand up for what they feel is the right thing to do.

These young men and women have a backbone that we should all support to the fullest.

We hope many adults, including our elected officials, will take a lesson from them because if we don't listen to them now, they'll certainly get our attention in a couple of years when they're eligible to vote.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.