Beaufort County investigators looking for 28-year-old wanted woman

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 28-year-old woman who is known to frequent the Beaufort area.

Investigators say Stacy Renee Vaughn is wanted for removing/destroying or circumventing the operation of an electronic device. Vaughn is 5'1 and weighs around 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Vaughn's whereabouts, please contact Cpl. Sinder at 843.255.3421, or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 1.888.274.6372.

