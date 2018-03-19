BCSO looking for suspects who used counterfeit money at Bluffton McDonald's

Beaufort County investigators are looking for the individuals who used counterfeit money to buy food at a McDonald's in Bluffton.

Investigators say the offenders used counterfeit $20 bills to make multiple purchases inside the restaurant and at the drive-through window on March 12.

If you have any information on these suspects, please contact Sgt. Machado at 843.255.3509, or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

