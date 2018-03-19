Local farmers grateful for rainfall

At least one group is looking forward to the coming rain we're expecting.

Farmers tell us the rainfall is needed and it's arriving right on time. It will help them put crops in the ground and get them started before the sun and the hot weather gets here.

Some farmers used the first showers Monday morning to spread lime and other materials to get fields ready for planting starting as early as this week. Those chemicals would not absorb into the ground without some rainfall or irrigation. Growers say they need topsoil moisture for seeds to take root and subsoil moisture to sustain those plants as they start to grow.

"Once we get that crop in the ground, it's hard to play catchup during the season. We'd like to start with good moisture. As we've always said, where we're located, we're never more than two weeks from a drought," said Bill Tyson, UGA Extension Agent.

The timing of this rain helps too because we're already slightly behind on our annual rainfall amounts.

