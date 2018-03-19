Glynn County Middle School teacher arrested on child pornography charges

The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect for the fatal shooting Sunday night on Hurst Avenue.More >>
Take a look around downtown Savannah and you may never have known the city just finished hosting its biggest party of the year.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
Savannah Police says a missing nine-year-old boy has been safely located.More >>
A leadership shake-up inside Port Wentworth City Hall has council members there looking to potentially fill two top spots: city attorney and city administrator.More >>
