Glynn County Middle School teacher arrested on child pornography charges

A teacher at Glynn County Middle School has been arrested for inappropriate contact with current and former students.

Tyler Coen, 23, of Glynn County has been arrested and charged with two counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation and two counts of child molestation.

The charges stem from communications Coen had with two students, 14 and 15 years old, since December 2017.

When the Glynn County School System was made aware of the allegations, Coen was placed on leave. He resigned from the school system on March 15.

Coen was arrested Monday without incident. At this time, he has not been booked into jail. His mugshot will be available at a later time.

In a release, it is noted that at this point in the investigation, there is no evidence that Coen has had any inappropriate physical contact with children. None of these activities appear to have occurred on school grounds or during school hours.

This investigation is still ongoing and more charges against Coen could come later. Parents who have a child who is a current or former student f Coen, and feel their child may be a victim are asked to contact Investigator Molly Cruikshank at 912.554.7802.

