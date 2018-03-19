Pooler PD looking for suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit and run

The Pooler Police Department is asking the public's help to find a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit and run just after 9:00, Sunday night.

Police responded to the crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 near the 103-mile marker, at 9:10 p.m. Officers are currently looking for the suspect vehicle - a dark-colored Ford Mustang - possibly a 2010-2014 model with front-end damage. They say the damage to the front of the car may look similar to a pedestrian or large animal strike. The car was last seen traveling southbound from the 103-mile marker.

If anyone has information or comes into contact with this suspect vehicle or one that resembles a similar vehicle that may have been involved, please contact Lt. Tyson with Pooler PD at 912.748.7333, or e-mail him at gtyson@pooler-ga.gov.

