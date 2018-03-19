SPD safely locates missing 9-year-old boy - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SPD safely locates missing 9-year-old boy

Jamon Cooper (Source: Savannah Police Department) Jamon Cooper (Source: Savannah Police Department)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah Police says a missing nine-year-old boy has been safely located. 

Police were looking for the boy who had last been seen Monday afternoon at Bull and DeRenne around 4:30 p.m. 

