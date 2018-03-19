Interstate 16 traffic slowed due to wreck near I-95 exit

A wreck is severely slowing traffic on Interstate 16 near the I-95 exit.
A multi-vehicle wreck appears to be in the eastbound lanes, but both directions are being slowed.
Taking an alternate route is suggested.
